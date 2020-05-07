Midtown restaurant owner revamps business to comply with reopening rules

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The owner of a Midtown restaurant says she’s found a way to revamp her business while still following the guidelines for reopening.

At the corner of Cooper St and Felix Avenue sits Stone Soup Cafe And Market. Even though businesses are allowed to offer dine-in services, General Manager Tamela Thompson says she’s not in any rush to reopen.

“My customers and my employees are way more valuable to me than a dollar bill,” Thompson said.

Thompson says when restaurants closed weeks ago, she got to thinking.

“We have all this fresh produce and product. We make everything from scratch. So, we decided instead of trying to file an insurance claim and letting the food go bad, why not offer it to the public,” Thompson said.

Strawberries, carrots, and peppers now sit on the tables, and all her food orders are handled through curbside and to-go orders.

Even though her dining room is closed, Thompson says she’s made her patio available for those wanting to enjoy a nice meal out.

“It’s still all to go. They serve themselves then they’re outside. We just give you a place that you can sit and eat. It’s not tableside,” Thompson said.

Kasia Smith-Alexander with Environmental Health Services says all restaurants — regardless of opening or not — should have only disposable menus.

Buffets are not allowed, and those waiting on curbside orders should be sitting in their car until their order is ready.

Employees are also required to wear masks and gloves.

“This is a learning curve for everyone involved,” Smith-Alexander said.

As for Thompson, she says she has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to the health of her employees and customers.

“It’s not all always about the almighty dollar. It’s about public safety,” Thompson said.

Health officials say the biggest issue they’re seeing with restaurants is maintaining social distancing with staff.

The Shelby County Health Department wants restaurants opening this week to remember to stay at 50 percent capacity and keep tables 6 feet apart. They want to remind owners that staff is included in that 50 percent capacity.