MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Cook Out located in Midtown was robbed Wednesday morning, according to Memphis Police.

At around 3:45 a.m., officers responded to a robbery in the 1400 block of Union Avenue.

Suspects reportedly entered the restaurant by breaking a glass door. Two men approached an employee and pointed a weapon at him.

The men went into the cash register and took money.

WREG is working to gather more details.