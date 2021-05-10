Midtown businesses burglarized

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Midtown businesses were burglarized overnight Monday and police are trying to figure out if the same thieves are responsible for both incidents. One of the businesses is L.R. Clothier on Cooper where James Davis is the owner.

He says the thieves broke into his clothing store by smashing the window with a large rock. He says they ransacked the business and it appears they had plenty of time to do so because the store doesn’t have an alarm. Davis says nearly $40,000 worth of merchandise was taken and his insurance will only cover a fraction of the loss.

“We just recovered from the pandemic,” Davis said, “So, we’re still rebounding from that.”

He also says he was getting ready to roll out a brand new collection.

“I was so excited,” he said, “We just got our new bags in but now there’s nothing to put in them.”

Investigators are trying to figure out if the same thieves broke into Urban Outfitters at Cooper and Central. Police say three masked men were seen running out of the store before getting in a white truck. Investigators believe it may be a truck that was caught on surveillance video at a nearby business.

“Hoping they catch these guys because the thing about it they were very bold when they did it,” Davis said, “So, that means they probably might do something again like this.”