Midtown business makes masks for local children’s hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Midtown business is working to make washable cloth masks for a local children's hospital in need.

Ixora on Cleveland Avenue is a spot for makers, podcasters and artists with the theme of being 'better together.'

Co-owner Carla Worth said the theme is still strong during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of her the makers found out Le Bonheur Children's Hospital was in need of masks.

"She saw Le Bonheur had put out a request for these washable cloth masks for visitors to use while they are there to save the PPE masks for the actual hospital staff," Worth said.

The way this operation works is that one mask will be donated to Le Bonheur for every mask that is created.

"In the last four days, we have sold over 150 masks," she said. "That means at this point we get to donate 150 masks to Le Bonheur..."

Worth said five people making the masks and they need help as demand grows and more hospitals want in.

"Eventually, we'd like to donate to the other hospitals asking," Worth said.

She is paying $6 per every mask made. The masks sell for $15 and they are not making a profit but there is a tip section to help pay for the gas to deliver them as she personally delivers them.

"...This is important too because I know that a lot of people are out of work right now, like myself, and could use the extra income," she said. "That goes to pay for the supplies and labor of their masks."

Worth said if someone get make at least 5 masks a day, then that is perfect.

If you are interested in buying a mask or helping their efforts, you can email Worth a ixoramemphis@gmail.com or direct message them on Instagram at @ixoramemphis.