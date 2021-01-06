Midtown bar Printer’s Alley closed again after police report violations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Printer’s Alley has been closed again after the district attorney’s office says they were open in violation of a consent order to address violations.

The Midtown bar at 322 S. Cleveland was closed as a public nuisance by law enforcement in September 2019. That closing came because of dozens of reports to police regarding drug trafficking, assaults, burglaries and weapons from 2015 to 2018, and because nearby residents complained it stayed open around the clock.

It was allowed to reopen under a dozen conditions, including closing at 3:15 a.m. and being accessible to police.

But between 5 and 8 a.m. on New Year’s Day, police responded to a complaint and said they found cars parked around the bar. They say they heard voices and music inside, but the front and back doors were locked and curtains covered the windows, District Attorney General Amy Weirich’s office said in a release.

The club will remain closed pending a hearing at 10 a.m. Tuesday before Environmental Court Judge Patrick Dandridge.