Middle Tennessee man arrested for alleged role in Capitol riot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The FBI arrested a Middle Tennessee man Tuesday for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in Washington, D.C.

Michael Lee Roche, 26, of Murfreesboro was arrested by agents from the FBI’s Memphis field office at his home Tuesday morning, the district attorney’s office for the Middle District of Tennessee said in a statement.

He will appear before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Nashville on Tuesday.

Several Tennessee residents, including at least one from Memphis, have been arrested in connection with a group that stormed the U.S. Capitol earlier this year.

The FBI is still seeking tips on people who may have been involved in the events. Visit http://ow.ly/2Z4e50EhxTA to see photos and videos from current cases, and if you recognize someone, submit a tip at http://tips.fbi.gov.