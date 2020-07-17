Mid-Southerners turn to camping for socially distant getaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Campgrounds in the Mid-South are filling up as the COVID-19 pandemic has people looking for a different summer vacation.

At Arkabutla Lake in north Mississippi, campgrounds are filling up fast as folk look for a safe way to avoid COVID-19.

“This is a natural ‘social distancing,’” said Henry Priesmuyer of Horn Lake. “It is camping, and you feel relatively safe. The kids enjoy it and we like it.”

Henry brought his daughter and grandchildren on a weekend camping trip, a scenic spot for their “stay-cation.”

“This year we decided to stay local because of everything that’s going on,” said Melissa Bounds of Horn Lake. “I feel a little bit safer. Not all the way, but a little bit.”

There’s a lot to be said about fresh air and sunshine, even though temperatures are on the “sweltering” side. But if you’ve been staying at home, camping is a great escape.

“Everybody’s kind of getting stir crazy, wanting to get out of the house,” said Ruth Adcock of Memphis. “This is an easy way to do that. A lot of people in this area are already pretty equipped to go camping.”

Pam and Randy Worrell are avid boaters and campers. This trip is “just what the doctor ordered,” especially for Pam, who’s in the high-risk category for contracting COVID-19.

“I’m basically at home a lot, which can kind of lead to some depression, so I think getting out and camping is something that just puts your mind at ease and kind of refreshes you,” Pam said.

As part of new health guidelines, campsites at Arkabutla and other “Corp of Engineer operated” state parks in Mississippi must be reserved online.

Go to www.recreation.gov or call 877-444-6777.