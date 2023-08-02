LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A crash on Interstate 30 left drivers in a very cheesy situation Tuesday near Prescott.

Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation posted two pictures to social media Tuesday evening showing the interstate covered in spilled cans of nacho cheese.

ARDOT officials said the crash happened midday after a wrecker truck hauling an 18-wheeler and the truck carrying the cans of cheese merged into the same lane.

Officials said that there were no injuries reported and the crash scene was cleared the same day.