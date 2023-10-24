MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Oxford Police Department says they have identified two women responsible for vandalizing a new park next to Oxford City Hall.

OPD says that at around 1 a.m. Tuesday, two women defaced the globe fountain at Pocket Park. The suspects were with a larger group of people when the incident happened.

Reports state that the damages will cost more than $5,000, which is a felony.

Oxford Police immediately posted pictures of the pair on Facebook along with a statement saying, “The park was just dedicated this past Thursday by the Mayor. This behavior is unacceptable and we will pursue charges.”

Police have not released the names of the suspects pending their arrest but they will be charged with felony malicious mischief.

It didn’t take long for the act to spark outrage in Oxford.

Tuesday, Megan Wootten and Wendy Richard came to see what was left of the globe fountain after city crews replaced the globe on it’s mount. The damage included a long crack and two deep gashes in the concrete/fiberglass globe provided by the Oxford Rotary Club.

“I noticed it first thing this morning, and the whole community of Oxford is sharing it so we can find these two ladies that are responsible for this nonsense,” Wootten said.

“They put the park here for something nice for people to enjoy, and then they want to come vandalize one of the main pieces, one of the art pieces, so it’s really sad,” Richard said.

Photo by Mike Suriani, WREG

Photo by Mike Suriani, WREG

When the two suspects pushed the globe, they also disconnected the electric pump that sends water out the top of the art feature.

According to the City of Oxford, another globe fountain has been ordered but the cost to replace the concrete mount, redo the electric and plumbing, and labor was estimated at $5,000.

“We just opened this new park, I mean, and it’s beautiful, and as soon as we open it, it gets destroyed for no reason,” Wootten said.