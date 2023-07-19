MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 25-year-old woman is wanted on multiple felony charges after leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Crockett County.

The Crockett County Sheriff’s Office said Kaitlyn Graves had an endangered/missing elderly man in the vehicle during the chase. She is wanted for evading arrest, elder abuse, and kidnapping.

The sheriff’s office said other charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

If you have any information about Kaitlyn Graves’ whereabouts, call the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office at 731-696-2104. You can also message the sheriff’s office on Facebook.