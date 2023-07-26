MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman wanted on multiple felony charges following a high-speed chase through Crockett County was arrested Tuesday.

The Crockett County Sheriff’s Department said Kaitlyn Graves was wanted for evading arrest, elder abuse, and kidnapping. She had an endangered/missing elderly man in the vehicle during the chase.

She was arrested without incident Tuesday with the assistance of the Trenton Police Department and Gibson County Sheriff’s Office.

No further information has been released.