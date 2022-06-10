MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark.– A woman is on the run after she allegedly stole a police squad car while in handcuffs and got away in Mississippi County, Arkansas on Thursday.

According to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s office, an off-duty officer saw Heather Hitchcock, who was known to have active felony warrants for her arrest, in the passenger seat of a gold Chevrolet truck that was driving westbound toward Manila, Arkansas.

Deputies said Hitchcock was known to reside on County Road 305 in Manila so the Manila Police Department was asked to assist.

Before the officer pulled the vehicle over on County Road 305, he saw Hitchcock throw a black case out of her window.

After Hitchcock was handcuffed behind her back and put in the back of the squad car, the officer grabbed the back case and found a Cobra 380 pistol with 5 rounds, a used methamphetamine pipe, a small amount of marijuana, 8 Diazepam pills, 15 rounds of 380 ammunition, and $130 inside.

That’s when deputies say the officer saw her get in the front seat of the vehicle. He ran after the vehicle when he saw it going in reverse.

The officer fired shots at the rear driver-side tire in an attempt to get the car to stop moving, but Hitchcock took off.

The patrol car was found abandoned about a mile away near Hitchcock’s home.

Officers searched the vehicle and found the officer’s personal firearm inside. They also saw a bullet hole in the driver-side tail light.

Manila Police and the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department searched for Hitchcock with assistance from Leachville Police, Arkansas State Police, and Arkansas Game and Fish.

She has not been located.