MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspected burglar was killed by Arkansas police after they say she charged at officers Wednesday.

The suspected burglar was identified as 35-year-old Samantha Edgmond of Springfield, Missouri.

Police believe Edgmond was involved in an attempted break-in just before 10 p.m Wednesday night in Atkins, Arkansas.

Atkins Police and Pope County deputies later saw Edgmond outside a second residence when she began approaching officers with a piece of a metal pipe, reports say.

Police commanded Edgmond to drop the pipe, but she continued toward the four officers, resulting in each of them firing shots.

Edgmond was pronounced dead.

Arkansas State Police stated an investigation will be submitted to a prosecuting attorney to determine if the use of deadly force aligned with Arkansas laws.