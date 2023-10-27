MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman and a child are dead following a car crash in Mississippi County, Arkansas, which also left another child and a man injured.

Reports state that one of the crash victims who died has been identified as 34-year-old Ramira Rogers. The second fatal crash victim was a female child, who was in the vehicle with Rogers.

Another female child, who was also in the vehicle with Rogers, was injured and taken to a Memphis hospital.

According to reports, the car accident happened on Friday morning when the woman was driving a Ford Edge westbound in the left lane on Highway 18 just west of Blytheville, Arkansas.

A man was driving a Chevrolet Silverado east on Highway 18 when it crossed the center turning lane, entering into the westbound traffic lanes.

That is when the Ford reportedly collided head-on with the Chevrolet in the westbound left lane.

The man driving the Chevrolet was also reported injured and taken to Regional One Medical Center.