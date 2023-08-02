A 23-year-old Dyess, Arkansas woman was charged with negligent homicide in the death of a 17-year-old who drowned in a Poinsett County river.

In early June, authorities found the body of Aaron Dexter, of Marked Tree, in a chute of the Little River after a search.

Deputies at the scene found Caitlyn Brawley, who told them that she and Dexter had been wading in the water the night of June 7. Brawley said she, Dexter and a third unnamed person had been drinking.

She said Dexter got pulled by the current; she grabbed him at one point but let go when she thought she would be pulled under, according to a report.

Brawley was booked into the Poinsett County Jail on Tuesday. She is also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Dexter was a student at Marked Tree High School.