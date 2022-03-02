CARUTHERSVILLE, Missouri – A woman is behind bars after she was accused of stealing a hearse from a Missouri funeral home.

Joni Wimberley, 40, was arrested Tuesday after police said she drove off in a hearse parked across the street from the HS Smith Funeral Home.

Joni Wimberley

Caruthersville Police Tony Jones said at least the hearse was empty.

“Nobody in this one,” said Jones.

Chief Jones said the hearse was parked across the street from the funeral home and the Pemiscot County Justice Center.

He said thanks to cameras on the building, dispatchers were the first ones to realize the hearse was missing.

“They were watching the video and saw a white female pulling a wagon,” said Jones. “They notice the hearse was gone, but the wagon was still there.”

Chief Jones said his department recognized the woman in the video as someone that had dealt with before and found the stolen hearse nearby a vacant house where she is known to hang out.

They said Wimberly had the hearse for less than an hour, returned to the lot where the hearse had been parked, and told police she had taken it.

“She said she was there to apologize,” Chief Jones said.

He believes the keys were left in the hearse and said the funeral home was grateful to have it back.

Wimberley was charged with stealing a motor vehicle. She is being held without bond and goes before a judge Thursday.