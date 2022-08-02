MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Wolf River Conservancy was awarded a $1 million grant for wetland conservation in Tennessee and Mississippi July 28.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said the grant is part of a larger $95 million effort to conserve and restore more than 300,000 acres of important North American habitats.

“As a proponent for environmental justice and the Global Conservation Act, I am so impressed and encouraged by the work the Wolf River Conservancy is doing and has done for years to improve conditions of our natural habitats,” said U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Memphis).

With the help of consistent funding over the years, it has advanced the conservation of wetland habitats and their ecosystems.

The North American Wetlands Conservation Act has worked across all 50 states as well as Canada and Mexico to protect critical wetland habitats and watersheds where they have worked with 6,600 partners in over 3,200 projects.

“In receiving this NAWCA grant of $1 Million, the significance of this grant cannot be overstated,” said Keith Cole, Executive Director for the Wolf River Conservancy.

The Conservancy plans to uses the grant to protect the Wolf River watershed and the birds that live within it.

Wetlands provide many economic, ecological and social benefits to species and the surrounding communities according to the conservancy.

“Not only will it allow us to preserve additional, critically important lands in the Wolf River watershed, ultimately protecting the Memphis Sand Aquifer,” Cole said, “but it also recognizes the professionalism of the Conservancy.”