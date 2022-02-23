TRUMANN, Ark. — People in Poinsett County, Arkansas are just one of many counties experiencing more winter weather as storms move across the Mid-South.



Schools in Trumann dismissed early to make sure everyone made it home safe before the freezing rain and sleet.

Sleet has been steadily falling since this afternoon and has blanketed the area. This comes after an ice storm and a tornado came through town just a few months ago.

Sleet fell for hours Wednesday, turning into a white blanket across the city of Trumann.

“We try to be prepared for everything,” a Captain Rodney Knuckles of the Trumann Fire Department told us.

We were there as city firefighters prepared for this latest round of winter weather. That includes testing chains for the road.

“We’re doing everything we can to prepare, we have wenches on the fire trucks, we have automatic chains that kick out on the fire trucks,” Captain Rodney Knuckles of the Trumann Fire Department said.

Firefighters hope they won’t have to use them this time around.

The recent ice storm kept crews busy. In fact, 2022 has put the team to the test. Captain Rodney Knuckles said so far this year the number of calls they receive have almost doubled.



Usually responding to 70 calls every month, they said they’re averaging 120 calls.

“Anything from house fires, to medical calls, car wrecks, we’ve been doing it all here lately,” Captain Knuckles said.

And they’re doing this working out of a makeshift headquarters, after a tornado tore through town in December.

“It hit the main fire station,” Captain Knuckles said. “It affected every piece of equipment we had.”

But despite the storms, the crew carries on.



“We never stopped running. We never missed a date,” Captain Knuckles said.

City officials here are urging people to stay home and stay off the roads.