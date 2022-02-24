LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As temperatures reach below freezing across Arkansas, energy companies around the state are reporting that thousands are without power Thursday morning.

According to PowerOutages.US, there are more than 30,000 Arkansas customers currently without power.

As of Thursday morning, the majority of power outages are in eastern Arkansas.

Entergy officials noted Wednesday that the company will work to restore power as the winter storm moves across the state.

Monitor power outages here:

Entergy Arkansas

Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas

North Little Rock Electric

Company officials also encouraged customers to turn off any electrics until power is restored.

