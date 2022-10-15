WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The AMBER Alert for a Wilson County teen has been canceled after the teen was found safe in Murfreesboro, according to the TBI.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued an AMBER Alert for 16-year-old Aubrea Branham late Friday night and stated she may have been with a wanted man.

Officials said Branham was believed to be with 35-year-old Hilario Fuentes, who was wanted by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and solicitation of a minor, according to the TBI.

Hilario Fuentes (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

On Saturday morning, the TBI announced that both Aubrea Branham and Hilario Fuentes were located in Murfreesboro.

Officials say Aubrea is safe and Fuentes was taken into custody. No other information was immediately released.