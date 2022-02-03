NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a Williamson County Sheriff’s deputy was shot during an attempted traffic stop early Thursday morning.

Authorities told News 2 the deputy was shot in Western Williamson County, in the area of Pinewood Road near Interstate 840.

The deputy was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Sheriff Dusty Rhoades identified the deputy as Chandler Rowe.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office reported a suspect is in custody for the shooting, which happened when Deputy Rowe attempted to stop a car on Old Pinewood Road and the driver did not stop. Officials from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was still driving when they shot at the deputy.

The deputy was shot at least once and the suspect was injured when after crashing their vehicle into a tree, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect is receiving treatment for injuries suffered in the crash.

Multiple law enforcement officers responded to Vanderbilt in support of the deputy.

No additional information was immediately released.