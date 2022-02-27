The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Mississippi are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Mississippi in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

#35. Alaska

– Moved from Mississippi to Alaska in 2019: 86

— 0.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Alaska to Mississippi in 2019: 80

— #45 most common destination from Alaska

#34. Washington

– Moved from Mississippi to Washington in 2019: 136

— 0.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington to Mississippi in 2019: 526

— #43 most common destination from Washington

#33. Utah

– Moved from Mississippi to Utah in 2019: 168

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Utah to Mississippi in 2019: 406

— #35 most common destination from Utah

#32. Idaho

– Moved from Mississippi to Idaho in 2019: 192

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Idaho to Mississippi in 2019: 135

— #32 most common destination from Idaho

#31. Nebraska

– Moved from Mississippi to Nebraska in 2019: 238

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Nebraska to Mississippi in 2019: 290

— #32 most common destination from Nebraska

#30. Kentucky

– Moved from Mississippi to Kentucky in 2019: 246

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kentucky to Mississippi in 2019: 463

— #27 most common destination from Kentucky

#29. Washington, D.C.

– Moved from Mississippi to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 265

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington, D.C. to Mississippi in 2019: 28

— #41 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

#28. Oklahoma

– Moved from Mississippi to Oklahoma in 2019: 271

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oklahoma to Mississippi in 2019: 292

— #37 most common destination from Oklahoma

#27. Massachusetts

– Moved from Mississippi to Massachusetts in 2019: 297

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Massachusetts to Mississippi in 2019: 252

— #43 most common destination from Massachusetts

#26. Arizona

– Moved from Mississippi to Arizona in 2019: 393

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arizona to Mississippi in 2019: 495

— #43 most common destination from Arizona

#25. Maryland

– Moved from Mississippi to Maryland in 2019: 396

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Maryland to Mississippi in 2019: 975

— #29 most common destination from Maryland

#24. Iowa

– Moved from Mississippi to Iowa in 2019: 424

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Iowa to Mississippi in 2019: 246

— #36 most common destination from Iowa

#23. New York

– Moved from Mississippi to New York in 2019: 444

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from New York to Mississippi in 2019: 2,124

— #32 most common destination from New York

#22. Minnesota

– Moved from Mississippi to Minnesota in 2019: 495

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Minnesota to Mississippi in 2019: 0

— #48 (tie) most common destination from Minnesota

#21. New Jersey

– Moved from Mississippi to New Jersey in 2019: 499

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Jersey to Mississippi in 2019: 183

— #45 most common destination from New Jersey

#20. Kansas

– Moved from Mississippi to Kansas in 2019: 521

— 0.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kansas to Mississippi in 2019: 220

— #38 most common destination from Kansas

#19. South Carolina

– Moved from Mississippi to South Carolina in 2019: 546

— 0.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from South Carolina to Mississippi in 2019: 1,016

— #23 most common destination from South Carolina

#18. Colorado

– Moved from Mississippi to Colorado in 2019: 554

— 0.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Colorado to Mississippi in 2019: 421

— #47 most common destination from Colorado

#17. Wisconsin

– Moved from Mississippi to Wisconsin in 2019: 581

— 1.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wisconsin to Mississippi in 2019: 1,146

— #24 most common destination from Wisconsin

#16. Indiana

– Moved from Mississippi to Indiana in 2019: 699

— 1.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Indiana to Mississippi in 2019: 234

— #42 most common destination from Indiana

#15. Illinois

– Moved from Mississippi to Illinois in 2019: 765

— 1.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Illinois to Mississippi in 2019: 3,133

— #25 most common destination from Illinois

#14. North Carolina

– Moved from Mississippi to North Carolina in 2019: 818

— 1.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from North Carolina to Mississippi in 2019: 1,383

— #35 most common destination from North Carolina

#13. Ohio

– Moved from Mississippi to Ohio in 2019: 1,413

— 2.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Ohio to Mississippi in 2019: 2,153

— #23 most common destination from Ohio

#12. Michigan

– Moved from Mississippi to Michigan in 2019: 1,502

— 2.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Michigan to Mississippi in 2019: 309

— #43 most common destination from Michigan

#11. Virginia

– Moved from Mississippi to Virginia in 2019: 1,512

— 2.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Virginia to Mississippi in 2019: 2,244

— #25 most common destination from Virginia

#10. Nevada

– Moved from Mississippi to Nevada in 2019: 1,861

— 3.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Nevada to Mississippi in 2019: 298

— #38 most common destination from Nevada

#9. Arkansas

– Moved from Mississippi to Arkansas in 2019: 1,867

— 3.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arkansas to Mississippi in 2019: 2,625

— #8 most common destination from Arkansas

#8. Missouri

– Moved from Mississippi to Missouri in 2019: 2,091

— 3.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Missouri to Mississippi in 2019: 528

— #37 most common destination from Missouri

#7. California

– Moved from Mississippi to California in 2019: 2,354

— 3.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from California to Mississippi in 2019: 3,024

— #40 most common destination from California

#6. Alabama

– Moved from Mississippi to Alabama in 2019: 4,377

— 7.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Alabama to Mississippi in 2019: 3,512

— #8 most common destination from Alabama

#5. Florida

– Moved from Mississippi to Florida in 2019: 4,572

— 7.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to Mississippi in 2019: 4,712

— #27 most common destination from Florida

#4. Louisiana

– Moved from Mississippi to Louisiana in 2019: 5,395

— 9.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Louisiana to Mississippi in 2019: 9,257

— #2 most common destination from Louisiana

#3. Georgia

– Moved from Mississippi to Georgia in 2019: 5,502

— 9.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Georgia to Mississippi in 2019: 2,271

— #23 most common destination from Georgia

#2. Texas

– Moved from Mississippi to Texas in 2019: 6,316

— 10.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to Mississippi in 2019: 4,689

— #30 most common destination from Texas

#1. Tennessee

– Moved from Mississippi to Tennessee in 2019: 12,011

— 20.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Tennessee to Mississippi in 2019: 9,192

— #6 most common destination from Tennessee

