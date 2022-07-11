SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Whataburger officially made its return to the Mid-South Monday morning.

The first of four locations opened its doors at 11 a.m. in Southaven at 176 Goodman Road East near Airways.

The company announced last summer that Whataburger would be replacing the old TGI Fridays building on Goodman Road.

They also announced three more locations that is set to open within the next year:

Goodman and Airways in Southaven

Stage Road and North Germantown Parkway in Memphis

Germantown Parkway and Macon Road in Cordova

This is not the first time Whataburger has made its arrival in the Memphis-area. The company has previously established two locations in Whitehaven and Frayser.

Until now, the closest locations were three hours away in Ridgeland and Vicksburg, Mississippi.