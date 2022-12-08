Gov. Bill Lee has picked Brigadier General Warner A. Ross II to lead the Tennessee National Guard.

A governor’s office news release says Ross will serve as adjutant general and commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Military beginning Jan. 21.

He will replace Major General Jeff Holmes, who will retire after 43 years of military service.

Ross serves as the Tennessee National Guard’s Assistant Adjutant General, Army. Ross has 32 years of military service and began his career as an infantry rifleman at Fort Benning, Georgia, in 1990.

He was assigned to Infantry, Field Artillery and Cavalry branches across the Tennessee Army National Guard. He was most recently assigned as Commander of the 194th Engineer Brigade.

Ross earned a master’s degree in strategic studies at the Army War College, a master’s in education at Freed-Hardeman University and a bachelor’s degree in business administration at the University of Mississippi.