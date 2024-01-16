MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Law enforcement officers in Lauderdale County, Tennessee are looking for a dangerous fugitive they say shot at officers and went on the run Sunday.

Bryan Lebel is wanted on multiple felony charges, the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sunday, deputies responded to a domestic abuse call in Henning. When they arrived, they say Lebel shot at them.

A patrol vehicle was shot but no deputies were injured, authorities said.

Deputies with both Lauderdale County and Tipton County searched unsuccessfully for Lebel. Authorities say he is armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If you see him or know where he is, they ask that you call 731-635-1311.