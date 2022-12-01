MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several cities and counties in West Tennessee are receiving money from the state for much-needed projects.

The state announced Thursday that 65 communities would receive part of a $27.3 million round of Community Development Block Grants.

The CDBG program is funded through the federal office of Housing and Urban Development, and provides funding for water and sewer improvements, housing rehabilitation, health and safety projects and other improvements to enhance the quality of life in Tennessee’s rural communities.

Locally, grant funds are headed to:

Covington Blight Remediation $304,486 Dyer County Fire Services Improvements $503,244 Dyersburg Future City Gymnasium Complex $630,000 Finger Fire Services Improvements $338,603 Friendship Water System Improvements $461,316 Hornbeak Fire Services Improvements $340,200 Huntingdon Williams Street Bridge Drainage Project $228,543 McNairy County Agricultural Event Center $630,000 Milan McKellar Park Improvements $445,974 Obion Sewer System Improvements $276,640 Ridgely Local Street Improvement Project $392,385 Ripley Fire Station and Community Room Project $630,000