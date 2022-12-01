MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several cities and counties in West Tennessee are receiving money from the state for much-needed projects.
The state announced Thursday that 65 communities would receive part of a $27.3 million round of Community Development Block Grants.
The CDBG program is funded through the federal office of Housing and Urban Development, and provides funding for water and sewer improvements, housing rehabilitation, health and safety projects and other improvements to enhance the quality of life in Tennessee’s rural communities.
Locally, grant funds are headed to:
|Covington
|Blight Remediation
|$304,486
|Dyer County
|Fire Services Improvements
|$503,244
|Dyersburg
|Future City Gymnasium Complex
|$630,000
|Finger
|Fire Services Improvements
|$338,603
|Friendship
|Water System Improvements
|$461,316
|Hornbeak
|Fire Services Improvements
|$340,200
|Huntingdon
|Williams Street Bridge Drainage Project
|$228,543
|McNairy County
|Agricultural Event Center
|$630,000
|Milan
|McKellar Park Improvements
|$445,974
|Obion
|Sewer System Improvements
|$276,640
|Ridgely
|Local Street Improvement Project
|$392,385
|Ripley
|Fire Station and Community Room Project
|$630,000