MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several cities and counties in West Tennessee are receiving money from the state for much-needed projects.

The state announced Thursday that 65 communities would receive part of a $27.3 million round of Community Development Block Grants.

The CDBG program is funded through the federal office of Housing and Urban Development, and provides funding for water and sewer improvements, housing rehabilitation, health and safety projects and other improvements to enhance the quality of life in Tennessee’s rural communities.

Locally, grant funds are headed to:

CovingtonBlight Remediation$304,486
Dyer CountyFire Services Improvements$503,244
DyersburgFuture City Gymnasium Complex$630,000
FingerFire Services Improvements$338,603
FriendshipWater System Improvements$461,316
HornbeakFire Services Improvements$340,200
HuntingdonWilliams Street Bridge Drainage Project$228,543
McNairy CountyAgricultural Event Center$630,000
MilanMcKellar Park Improvements$445,974
ObionSewer System Improvements$276,640
RidgelyLocal Street Improvement Project$392,385
RipleyFire Station and Community Room Project$630,000