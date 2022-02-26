WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A firefighter died on the job Saturday morning, according to West Memphis Fire Department.

WMFD said Jason Lang was on his way to an EMT clinical training class in Pine Bluff, Arkansas when he stopped to offer help during a traffic accident on the interstate.

He was struck and killed by a passing 18-wheeler.

WMFD said Lang had been part of the fire department since Dec. 2021.

Fire Chief Barry Ealy said in a statement:

Firefighter, Jason Lang immediately, and without hesitation, bravely made the ultimate sacrifice, and he will always be remembered for his legacy and bravery for serving others.