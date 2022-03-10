WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. —The West Memphis Fire Department, Mayor McClendon and city officials broke ground Thursday on the fire department’s new training facility.

In a press release, WMFD said the new facility will help prepare the next generation of firefighters provide the best fire and emergency services to the citizens of West Memphis.

The new Eason-Lang Training Center will be constructed at the all-new Fire Station No. 2 located on College Boulevard.

The training facility was named in honor of West Memphis firefighter Jason Lang, who was killed in the line of duty last month, and Fire Department recruit David Eason, who died from a heart attack in 2011 while he was at the Arkansas Fire Training Academy in Camden.

The 5,500 square foot center will feature a burn building with live fire training, two flashover areas, including simulators for kitchen and attic fires, multilevel rappelling, fire hydrants, and a hazmat training area for operations involving hazardous materials.

During the ceremony, Mayor Marco McClendon and Fire Chief Barry Ealy spoke about the department’s commitment to providing first responders with the most advanced level of training possible.

Fire Chief Barry Ealy speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Eason-Lang Training Center

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Eason-Lang Training Center

Assistant Chief Clay speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Eason-Lang Training Center

(photo provided by WMFD) Groundbreaking ceremony for the new Eason-Lang Training Center

(photo provided by WMFD) Groundbreaking ceremony for the new Eason-Lang Training Center

“West Memphis Fire Department is consistently ranked as one of the safest city’s in the state, and this new center will help our men and women prepare even better for the dangers they face so they can continue to keep our city safe,” said Assistant Chief Clay.

The project is expected to be completed by June of this year.