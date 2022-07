KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A 10-year-old boy hit a buzzer-beater during a basketball tournament in Knoxville over the weekend.

Stuart Stewart made the game-winning three-point shot to send his team, the NET Ballerz, to the final four at the U.S. Amature National Championships.

The team won the gold in the 16-team tournament.

The NET Ballerz were coached by former ETSU guard Dimeco Childress.