WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A large fire that tore through a West Memphis warehouse on Saturday is still burning Monday morning.

The City of West Memphis Office of Emergency Management said that the warehouse, which is around 168,000 square feet, was used for Awesome Products, a cleaning products company.

Photo courtesy of the West Memphis Fire Department

“Our brave firefighters are working tirelessly to contain the situation and protect our community. Thank you for your cooperation during this challenging time,” said WMFD in a Facebook post.

There have been no reported injuries.