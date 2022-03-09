MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As gas prices go up, many are concerned that their wallets will take a hit, and here are a few tips to get the most bang for your buck at the gas pump.

Megan Cooper with AAA says gas prices across the state have increased by an average of over 80 cents in the last month.

“We’re seeing the most gas prices here in Tennessee since 2008,” Cooper said. “Taking a look at crude oil prices, we have seen some pretty significant surges.

Cooper says conservative drivers get better fuel economy which is one of her top tips.

“You really want to avoid any aggressive speeding, any aggressive changes in speed, so those quick starts and hard brakes.” she said.

This is advice that one driver, Dane Davison, is already taking.

“Keep your foot off the pedal,” he said. “That helps a little bit on your gas mileage, about five or six miles a gallon.”

Experts say another tip to improve your gas mileage is checking your tire pressure once a month to make sure it’s inflated to the proper amount. They also recommended to use your air conditioner sparingly to avoid burning gas.

This age-old myth is one that Cooper says will probably only get you small savings.

“Just from the comfort perspective, if you want to use that air conditioner, go ahead,” she said. “It’s not likely to make a huge difference.”

AAA also offered this advice to save on gas:

Make sure your vehicle is well-maintained.

Enroll in a fuel rewards program.

Monitor prices.

Remove unnecessary weight from your vehicle.

Cooper also said the biggest factors in those changes has been the tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

“Really since that invasion happened, the gas price market and oil market has been extremely volatile,” she said. Other factors include switching to summer-blend gasoline and the hike associated with travel in warmer months.

Click here to read about more ways to save on gas.