MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Grenada, Mississippi man is facing charges after a graphic Snapchat video shows him torturing and killing a litter of kittens, according to police in Oxford, Mississippi.

Four of the kittens in the video were killed. The remaining three kittens are now safe, according to information from animal advocacy group In Defense of Animals.

Carl Travis Jr., 18, has been charged with felony aggravated animal cruelty to a dog or cat. He appeared in court Wednesday and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Oxford Police said they began investigating July 25 after receiving a tip about the video, which was shot at an apartment complex on Molly Barr Road. Travis was taken into custody the next day.

In Defense of Animals provided this image of the kittens they said was a screenshot from Travis’ Snapchat video. The captions says “On GD one of these gotta die.”

Doll Stanley, a campaign director with In Defense of Animals, said the group received the video Monday with an urgent request for help for the arrest of Travis.

Stanley met with the Grenada Police Department on Tuesday to discuss the video and was informed that Travis was taken into custody earlier that day in Grenada.

The next day, Grenada Police served the arrest warrant in cooperation with the Oxford Police Department.

“We’re grateful for the officers in Grenada and Oxford who worked together to arrest the person responsible for this horrific crime and for the concerned person who brought this to our attention,” Stanley said. “Since any vulnerable member of our community could be the next victim of an animal abuser, we urge the presiding justice to apply the law thoroughly and assess the perpetrator for psychological treatment.”

Oxford Police said additional counts against Travis would be presented during the August grand jury session.