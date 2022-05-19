MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The family has identified the victim in Wednesday night’s deadly shooting that took place on Middle Tennessee State University’s campus following a high school graduation.

They told News 2 Sunny Gant was a 2021 graduate of Riverdale High School and former football player.

Investigators with the Murfreesboro Police Department will be holding a press conference Thursday regarding the deadly shooting that happened on the campus of MTSU Wednesday night.

Thursday morning Murfreesboro Police said it has identified a person of interest in the shooting. However, they’re still looking to find that person.

On Wednesday night just before 9 p.m. police say a shooting happened as people were leaving the Riverdale High School graduation ceremony that was being held at the Murphy Center on the MTSU campus.

Two victims suffering from gunshot wounds were found near the tennis courts next to the facility. One of the victims has died while another was taken to the hospital and is said to be in “critical but stable condition.”

A spokesperson for Rutherford County Schools said Riverdale High School will be closed Thursday “as a precaution.” The school said it will still be holding Thursday night’s graduation. The school system has no comment on the current investigation.

Murfreesboro police are working with Middle Tennessee State University Police, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol in the investigation.