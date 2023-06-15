MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been arrested for an alleged armed robbery, which left the victim injured on Wednesday in Olive Branch.

According to Olive Branch Police Department, on June 14, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 6900 Block of Highway 305 where the victim had been confronted by the two suspects, Marco Gentry and Brandon Brinkley, who commited the robbery.

After the victim left the scene in his car, he was involved in an accident on Highway 302 and Alexander Road, police say. He was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries sustained in the shooting.

Officers say they searched the area, finding Gentry in the 7000 block of Highway 305 before finding Brinkley, who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Brinkley was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Gentry and Brinkley were both arrested and charged with Attempted Murder, Armed Robbery, an Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

In November of 2022, Gentry was arrested for shoplifting at the Sportsman’s Warehouse in Southaven and charged with Shoplifting, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.