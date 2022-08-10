NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 73-year-old woman was critically injured when her vehicle fell from a parking structure at Saint Thomas Midtown hospital Wednesday.

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of 21st Avenue North and Church Street.

Metro police reported the woman’s truck fell from the 4th deck of the Heritage garage onto its roof. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries. Metro police said there were no signs of impairment and she was wearing her seat belt.

Officers are working to notify the victim’s family and she is believed to be from the Middle Tennessee area.

Investigators are working to determine if the women was coming or going to an appointment at the hospital and if she possibly experienced a medical issue.

An Ascension Saint Thomas spokesperson said it is fully cooperating with the Metro Nashville Police Department in their investigation of this incident.

The garage will be closed until further notice.

No additional information was immediately released.