JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson easily won a party primary in western Mississippi.

The House Homeland Security Committee chairman defeated Jerry Kerner on Tuesday in the 2nd District.

In northern Mississippi’s 1st District, Republican Rep. Trent Kelly defeated Mark D. Strauss. Kelly was endorsed in Tuesday’s primary by former President Donald Trump.

On the Democratic side in the district, Dianne Black won the party primary. She defeated another first-time candidate, Hunter Avery.

In other Mississippi races on Tuesday, Rep. Steven Palazzo faces six challengers in the Republican primary in south Mississippi’s 4th District. Republican Rep. Michael Guest faces two in the central 3rd District.