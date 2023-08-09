MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Service needs your help finding a man wanted in four West Tennessee counties.

The U.S. Marshals said Cory Waldrop is wanted out of Chester, McNairy, Hardeman, and Madison counties for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, felony evading, theft, and drugs.

Waldrop is around 6″ tall, 190 lbs with red/auburn hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos on most of his body including around his neck.

Authorities said he has a history of violence, is known to abuse drugs, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about where Cory Waldrop is, call Ronald DeWald with the U.S. Marshals Service at 731-298-6103