UPDATE (04/17/2023)— On Monday, April 17, 2023, Asher Brett Siwiec was located not far from his home this morning.

MORRILTON, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– The Conway County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 3-year-old Asher Brett Siwiec. Asher was last seen playing in a backyard on Woody Drive, in Morrilton, Ark. on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 8:30 PM.

Photo courtesy of Conway County Sheriff’s Office

According to authorities, Asher was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and green shorts. He is three feet and two inches tall and weighs 32 pounds. If you know the whereabouts of Asher, be sure to contact authorities at 501-354-2411.