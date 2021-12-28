KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is facing multiple charges after breaking into a Knoxville Police Department officer’s home, putting on his uniform and stealing more than $1,600, according to an arrest report.

Law enforcement officers were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 to a home in the 8000 block of Ewing Road because an unknown man was operating the officer’s police radio in the residence. A Knoxville police spokesman said the man “keyed up” the radio, catching the attention of an alert dispatcher. The officer was not home and told dispatch that no one should be inside his residence.

Deputies found Dewayne Miller, 51, of Ten Mile, fully dressed in the Knoxville police officer’s uniform, tactical vest, gear and armed with a fully loaded pistol, the report said.

The arrest report says Miller confessed to being dropped off at the home by an Uber driver, where he entered the police officer’s cruiser that was parked in the driveway. Miller said he took a garage door opener from inside the unit and used it to gain entry into the home.

“Based off Miller’s statements and actions, it is likely that he would have continued to act as if he were a law enforcement officer upon leaving the property,” the report states. “All stolen items were recovered and accounted for.”

Miller told officers he was an officer and he was, “preparing to leave and go out to work.”

“We are grateful to the 911 dispatchers and KCSO for their assistance in ensuring that this situation was resolved quickly and appropriately,” said a spokesman for the Knoxville Police Department.

Miller is charged with aggravated burglary, burglary of a motor vehicle, criminal impersonation of law enforcement, possession of a firearm with intent to go armed, and theft between $2,500-$10,000.