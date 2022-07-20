MEMPHIS, Tenn — A Union City, Tennessee man was sentenced to over 12 years in prison last week for possession and intent to distribute drugs.

Mark Branch, 34, has been sentenced to 151 months in federal prison after Dyer County Sheriffs Office said he was found with 50 grams of methamphetamine, 174.95 grams of marijuana and in possession of a firearm.

The methamphetamine in Branch’s possession had a purity level of 95%.

Branch was stopped Jan. 15, 2020 by police due to a registration violation.

During the vehicle search, police found a loaded handgun, three bags of methamphetamine and eight bags of marijuana inside a backpack.

Branch told police the contents inside the backpack were his.

Last March Branch pled guilty to the charges of possession of over 50 grams of Actual Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute and Felon-in-Possession of a Firearm.

According to federal law, Branch is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.