INDIANOLA, Miss. (AP) — Police shot and wounded a minor on May 20 while responding to a domestic disturbance call in Indianola, Mississippi.

Aderrien Murry was shot in the chest after he called 911 at his family home. According to a news release from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, he received “significant injuries” and was taken to a local hospital. No officers were hurt.

The bureau said the shooting happened at about 6 a.m. It also did not say how many Indianola Police Department officers were on the scene.

MBI is investigating, as it does with most shootings involving law enforcement officers.

Aderrien’s mother, Nakala Murry, and her family, her attorney Carlos Moore demand that the Indianola police chief and the officer who shot Aderrien be terminated.

The family is also demanding that bodycam video of the shooting be released to the public.