CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency wildlife officer died this week while off-duty and the agency is mourning the man considered among his peers as, “a true game warden.”

Fentress County Wildlife Officer Doug Lamb died Monday, April 4 in an off-duty accident, according to a TWRA statement.

A graduate of Tennessee Tech University, Lamb started his career with the agency in Bradley County in 1992 and moved to Fentress County in 1999. He received six “Officer of the Year” awards at the district, regional and statewide level in his career.

He is survived by his wife Brenda, son Silas and daughter Kathryn.

“Doug had a passion for his career. He didn’t consider it a job. He managed the most difficult tasks of a wildlife officer, that is, balancing work and family. He cherished both,” said Lieutenant Singleton.

An active member of the Fentress County community, Lamb was a member of the Jamestown First Baptist Church and taught hunter education. He was an avid player of the card game PIG at the Forbus General Store in Pall Mall and was a one-time winner of the store’s “world championship” event.

Major CJ Jaynes added, “Doug was a firm, but fair wildlife officer that enjoyed the profession. He will be greatly missed.”