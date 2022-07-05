MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Two people have been shot at M&W Quick Stop gas station in Marshall County, Mississippi on Highway 72, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers said the shooting happened just after 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at 1048 US 72 in Lamar, Mississippi.

One victim died from their injuries, and the second victim is in critical condition at Regional One Hospital. There is no suspect information at this time.

WREG has reported on two previous shootings in the county that has happened within the last two weeks.

This is a developing story. WREG will update this page when more information becomes available.