MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two former Coahoma Community College employees were sentenced to five years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to conspiracy and embezzlement, Mississippi State Auditor Shad White announced.

Former employees Gwendolyn Jefferson and Stacie Neal were arrested in June 2019 after authorities say they made over $750,000 in personal purchases with Coahoma Community College credit cards and checks.

The state auditor said the women bought gift cards, shoes, watches, a chandelier, and other items with the money from January 2013 to September 2017.

The scheme was uncovered when Jefferson and Neal forgot to conceal a purchase record.

Neal also pled guilty to making fraudulent statements.

In addition to their sentence, Jefferson and Neal must repay hundreds of thousands of dollars in restitution on top of the $100,000 returned to Coahoma County taxpayers.

“The work done to hold these individuals accountable sends a message about the seriousness of stealing from the taxpayers,” said Auditor Shad White. “If you steal from the people of Mississippi, there will be consequences.”