TURRELL, Ark. – – Two people were killed and two others were injured when a trailer home in Turrell, Arkansas burned to the ground Thursday evening.

Crittenden County deputies say the home off Highway 118 went up in flames when a group of friends tried to set up a heater. The power in that area was out at the time because of icy conditions.

After an initial investigation, Chief Todd Grooms believes the people inside the home hooked a propane tank to that heater and when they lit it, it burst into flames. The blaze quickly engulfed the house.

Two people escaped, but, sadly, a 42-year-old woman and 74-year-old man didn’t make it out.

Peggy Austin said the man was a roofer who worked on her nearby home several times.

“He worked good and he was a real good worker,” she said. “He was always nice, nice and kind.”

Investigators said one of the survivors was rushed to Regional Medical Center in Memphis with severe burns while the other suffered minor injuries.

Chief Grooms offered this warning about using a propane tank for heat.

“Number one, don’t bring the tanks inside because if a connection leaks that’s going to cause some serious problems,” he said. “If you’re having to revert to a new source of heating, get a professional to hook it up for you and if all else fails go stay with someone else.”