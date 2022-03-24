MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two Historically Black Colleges in the Mid-South are competing against other HBCU’s for a chance to win a campus improvement grant from Home Depot.

Rust College in Holly Springs is competing against 21 other schools, including Lane College in Jackson, in the “Retool Your School” program.

Coachoma Community College in Clarksdale is competing in a separate category.

The winners in each of the three categories will receive up to $75,000 to make improvements on campus.

