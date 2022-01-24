MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Dyersburg, Tennessee say two people are dead after three separate shootings Saturday.

The first happened just after midnight when police responded to a report of multiple shots fired on Brayton Street. A 30-year-old man was airlifted to a Memphis hospital. Police later found a vehicle and house that had been shot.

Around 4 p.m., officers discovered that two men had been taken to a local hospital after multiple shots were fired on Wilson Circle. A 22-year-old man told police that a sedan pulled up next to him and opened fire.

That man said he returned fire. Timothy Rucker, 30, of Dyersburg, who was one of the men in the first car, was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

At 9:43 p.m., police responded to reports of gunfire around Roberts and Compress Street. They found a man dead inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as Marcus Brashears, 33, of Dyersburg.

Dyersburg Police are asking anyone with information to call 288-7679 or 285-TIPS.