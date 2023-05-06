NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were shot and killed outside of a Natchez night club on Friday, May 5.

The Natchez Democrat reported the shooting happened in the parking lot of a club near Cash Savers supermarket on D’Evereux Drive around 10:30 p.m.

Adams County Coroner James Lee identified the victims as Travione Jones, 19, and Devin Winchester, 19.

Authorities said at least two other people were injured in the shooting and transported to Merit Health Natchez. There’s no word on the extent of their injuries.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect. This is an ongoing investigation.