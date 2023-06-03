TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) — A plane crashed near the Tupelo Regional Airport on Saturday, June 3, killing two people.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. CBS affiliate WCBI reported the plane crashed after taking off from the airport.

Witnesses said the twin engine plane banked sharply after taking off and crashed near the water tanks at the National Guard Armory near the airport.

Tupelo police and firefighters responded to the scene. Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames at the crash site.

Tupelo police blocked of W. Jackson Street Extended and asked people to avoid the area.

The two victims have not been identified.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) will also respond to the scene and investigate what caused the plane to crash.