MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead in Clarksdale, Mississippi in two separate homicides around New Years.

Police responded Sunday afternoon to 7th Street and Leflore Street. They found Demetrius Curtis, 36, dead with numerous gunshot wounds.

Witnesses reported hearing Curtis and another man arguing before the shooting. Police didn’t say whether any arrest had been made.

Monday afternoon, Clarksdale Police responded to the 500 block of Lynn Street. They found Deshara Smith, 31, dead from gunshot wounds in the kitchen of the house.

Her boyfriend, Marquel Miles, turned himself in to Clarksdale Police. He is charged with one count of homicide and was taken to the Coahoma County jail complex.